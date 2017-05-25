South Carolina's Hammock Coast is Ide...

South Carolina's Hammock Coast is Ideal Place to Enjoy Rare Solar Eclipse on August 21

MYRTLE BEACH, SC, UNITED STATES, May 25, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- The first total solar eclipse visible from the contiguous United States in nearly 40 years will cross the nation on August 21, 2017, and Georgetown County's Hammock Coast will provide a near perfect view of the event in an idyllic coastal setting. The combination of the eclipse's natural wonder and the lowcountry beauty of the Hammock Coast will make Georgetown a popular destination for travelers that want to experience the rare event.

