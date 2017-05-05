South Carolina To Launch High School ...

South Carolina To Launch High School Aerospace Curriculum

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Hampton County Guardian

South Carolina high school students will soon have access to aerospace engineering classes. Beginning this fall, six high schools across the state will offer the courses: The aerospace curriculum was formally recommended to the South Carolina Department of Education by SC Aerospace - an industry cluster supported by the South Carolina Council on Competitiveness and the South Carolina Department of Commerce.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampton County Guardian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) 15 hr Prince Heroin OD 10
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) Wed william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr 13 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 11 GFL 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,556 • Total comments across all topics: 280,809,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC