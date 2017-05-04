South Carolina to get 1st marker recalling KKK terror
The first historical marker in South Carolina to mention the Ku Klux Klan is being unveiled at a York County church. The plaque at Allison Creek Presbyterian Church will discuss how the KKK terrorized Elias Hill and more than 150 other freed slaves during Reconstruction.
