South Carolina Teen Feeds Thousands of Homeless People With Fresh Vegetables She Grows Herself
After it grew to an astonishing 40 lbs., Katie donated it to a homeless shelter. Two days later she returned to help serve some of the 275 meals made with her massive crucifer.
