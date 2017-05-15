South Carolina Teen Dies From Caffeine Overdose After Drinking Just Three Popular Drinks
A South Carolina coroner is warning about the dangers of excessive caffeine consumption after a 16-year-old student was pronounced dead from a caffeine overdose. Davis Allen Cripe, 16, died after collapsing at Spring Hill High School.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Millbury.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr '17
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC