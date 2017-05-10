South Carolina Sens. Graham and Scott not ready to call for special investigator post-Comey
Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, many congressional Republicans were struggling to make sense of the news and formulate a response. On Wednesday morning, Scott steered clear of calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor, which Democrats - including South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn - are saying is now more important than ever given the dismissal of the man leading the federal investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC