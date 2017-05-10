South Carolina Sens. Graham and Scott not ready to call for special investigator post-Comey

Less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, many congressional Republicans were struggling to make sense of the news and formulate a response. On Wednesday morning, Scott steered clear of calling for the appointment of a special prosecutor, which Democrats - including South Carolina U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn - are saying is now more important than ever given the dismissal of the man leading the federal investigation into possible Trump campaign ties to Russia during the 2016 campaign.

