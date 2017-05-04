South Carolina Senate passes bill allowing 16-year-olds to get...
People carry silhouettes to represent those killed in domestic violence in South Carolina, part of the annual Silent Witness Ceremony held at the Statehouse each October. File/Grace Beahm/Staff People carry silhouettes to represent those killed in domestic violence in South Carolina, part of the annual Silent Witness Ceremony held at the Statehouse each October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|5 hr
|Prince Heroin OD
|10
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|Wed
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC