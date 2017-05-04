South Carolina Rolling Out New Driver's Licenses to Meet Real Id Rules
South Carolinians can now start preparing to get new driver's licenses - the ones that will be required to board planes and enter military bases in the future. After a long reluctance, the Palmetto State is complying with a federal law, passed in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, requiring driver's licenses that are harder to forge.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|Wed
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC