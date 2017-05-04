South Carolina Rolling Out New Driver...

South Carolina Rolling Out New Driver's Licenses to Meet Real Id Rules

23 hrs ago Read more: Free Times

South Carolinians can now start preparing to get new driver's licenses - the ones that will be required to board planes and enter military bases in the future. After a long reluctance, the Palmetto State is complying with a federal law, passed in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks, requiring driver's licenses that are harder to forge.

