South Carolina rolling out new driver's licenses to meet government's 'Real ID' rules
South Carolinians can now start preparing to get new driver's licenses - the ones needed to board planes and enter military bases in the future. You won't need the new licenses right-away, but here is what the S.C. Department of Motor Vehicles announced Monday as to why you need to get one, how to apply and if a new license is required.
