South Carolina Mom Beats 6-Year-Old Son Over Forgotten Mother's...

A South Carolina woman was charged with physically assaulting her young child after the boy innocently gifted his grandmother with a handmade Mother's Day card, but failed to do the same for her. Shontrell Murphy of Spartanburg was arrested on child cruelty charges Thursday, May 11, the New York Daily News reports, after the 30-year-old owned up to beating her son, 6, as punishment for not having a Mother's Day card to give her prior to the holiday weekend.

