South Carolina man accused of serial ...

South Carolina man accused of serial killings pleads guilty

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: USA Today

South Carolina man accused of serial killings pleads guilty Todd Kohlhepp was arrested in 2016 after a woman was found on his property "chained like a dog." Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2rYqZiO The South Carolina realtor is charged in multiple murders as well as kidnapping a woman and chaining her up in a storage shed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil May 24 Five Words 3
News Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 3
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) May 17 Edinboro College ... 14
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr '17 Kimkin 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,638 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,113

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC