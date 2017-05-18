South Carolina makes Mark Alstork's f...

South Carolina makes Mark Alstork's final four

Read more: Garnet And Black Attack

Frank Martin and South Carolina got some good news on Thursday evening from Mark Alstork. The graduate transfer guard has completed all of his official visits and has released a top four of South Carolina, Illinois, LSU, and Pittsburgh.

Chicago, IL

