South Carolina lawmakers unenthused by Trump's first budget blueprint
South Carolina's congressional delegation was slow to volunteer reactions to President Donald Trump's $4.1 trillion budget proposal for 2018. "I have grave concerns that the budget released by the administration does not align with the president's commitments to the American people - especially when it comes to national security and defense," said 2nd District Republican U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson of Lexington.
