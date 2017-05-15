South Carolina Lawmakers Override Gov to Pass Road Improvement Bill

A bill raising taxes and fees to repair South Carolina's crumbling highways became law last week over Gov. Henry McMaster's veto after House leaders blasted the Republican governor as failing to provide leadership on the state's top priority. The override votes - 95-18 in the House and 32-12 in the Senate - culminated a three-year legislative effort, backed by business and trucking groups, to find a reliable revenue stream for repairing South Carolina's unsafe roadways and bridges .

