South Carolina Lawmakers Override Gov to Pass Road Improvement Bill
A bill raising taxes and fees to repair South Carolina's crumbling highways became law last week over Gov. Henry McMaster's veto after House leaders blasted the Republican governor as failing to provide leadership on the state's top priority. The override votes - 95-18 in the House and 32-12 in the Senate - culminated a three-year legislative effort, backed by business and trucking groups, to find a reliable revenue stream for repairing South Carolina's unsafe roadways and bridges .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr '17
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC