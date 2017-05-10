South Carolina lawmakers: kill offshore drilling; no put it to a vote
Two coastal lawmakers are taking different approaches to the offshore drilling debate, with a Charleston Democrat seeking to block oil exploration off the South Carolina shoreline, while a Murrells Inlet Republican wants voters to decide. Rep. Leon Stavrinakis, D-Charleston, on Wednesday introduced H. 4307 , which would ban offshore drilling for oil and gas in South Carolina.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 8
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC