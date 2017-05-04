South Carolina Insurance Head: Nearly $587M Paid on 114K Matthew Claims
Insurance companies have closed 87 percent of the 18,193 insurance claims filed in Beaufort County in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew , resulting in a payout of more than $159.3 million. News outlets report that South Carolina Department of Insurance Director Ray Farmer says that nearly $587 million has been paid on 114,700 statewide claims related to the October storm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|22 hr
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC