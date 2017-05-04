South Carolina Insurance Head: Nearly...

South Carolina Insurance Head: Nearly $587M Paid on 114K Matthew Claims

Insurance companies have closed 87 percent of the 18,193 insurance claims filed in Beaufort County in the aftermath of Hurricane Matthew , resulting in a payout of more than $159.3 million. News outlets report that South Carolina Department of Insurance Director Ray Farmer says that nearly $587 million has been paid on 114,700 statewide claims related to the October storm.

