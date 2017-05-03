South Carolina House votes to recogni...

South Carolina House votes to recognize concealed weapons permits of more states

16 hrs ago

House members voted Wednesday to recognize the concealed weapons permits of most adults from states that recognize permits from South Carolina. As initially proposed, the bill would have allowed anyone who possessed a concealed weapons permit from any state to carry legally in South Carolina.

