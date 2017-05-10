South Carolina House, Senate override Gov. Henry McMaster's gas tax veto, jabbing governor on the...
Less than a day after the governor vetoed the infrastructure bill that would raise South Carolina's gas tax for the first time since 1987, both the the S.C. House of Representatives and the Senate voted to overrule him Wednesday. The veto override marks one of the first major political losses for McMaster, who assumed the governorship in January, when former governor Nikki Haley became U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.
