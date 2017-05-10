South Carolina at Missouri Game 2 Rec...

South Carolina at Missouri Game 2 Recap: Tigers Top Gamecocks 5-3, Even Series

20 hrs ago

Stop me if you've heard this before: the Gamecocks squandered a lead and will now have to try to avoid losing yet another SEC series. Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the first inning, but South Carolina tied the game in the second on a solo homer by Jacob Olson.

