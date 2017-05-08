South Carolina Aquarium unveils brigh...

South Carolina Aquarium unveils bright red Mercedes turtle ambulance

Read more: Post and Courier

Michael Balke, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans, presents a Sprinter van that's been customized as a turtle ambulance to the staff of the South Carolina Aquarium Tuesday morning. Dave Munday/Staff Michael Balke, president and CEO of Mercedes-Benz Vans, right, chats with Kevin Mills, president and CEO of the South Carolina Aquarium, near a Mercedes Sprinter van that's been customized as a turtle ambulance Tuesday morning.

