South Carolina: 56 students escape school bus fire unhurt
A burned school bus is shown Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Spartanburg, S.C. Authorities in South Carolina say more than 50 students escaped without injury after the school bus they were riding caught fire. Melissa Robinette, a spokeswoman for a Spartanburg school district, says the driver then parked the bus, helped students evacuate, and then arriving firefighters put out the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC