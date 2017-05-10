South Carolina: 56 students escape school bus fire unhurt

A burned school bus is shown Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Spartanburg, S.C. Authorities in South Carolina say more than 50 students escaped without injury after the school bus they were riding caught fire. Melissa Robinette, a spokeswoman for a Spartanburg school district, says the driver then parked the bus, helped students evacuate, and then arriving firefighters put out the fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.