Sheriff: 'Hungry' burglar ate cheese sandwich, dill pickle
Deputies in South Carolina have arrested a man who they say broke into his neighbor's house and made a sandwich. The Rock Hill Herald reports the York County Sheriff's Office says 55-year-old Joel Puglia of Rock Hill has been charged with burglary and petit larceny after authorities said he entered the locked house Saturday.
