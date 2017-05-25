Sedee Keita to transfer from South Carolina
Keita, a native of Philadelphia, played limited minutes in his first year in Columbia. He averaged just 1.1 points and 2.0 rebounds per game, amassing just 9.6 minutes per contest while shooting 27.3 percent.
