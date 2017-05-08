S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham invites Obama officials to testify on Russian interference in 2016 election
At U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's invitation, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates confirmed on Monday she warned the White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn compromised himself by communicating with the Russian ambassador, then lied about it to Vice President Mike Pence. Her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, of which the South Carolina Republican is chairman, is certain have long-lasting repercussions amidst an ongoing federal investigation into Russian meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|Mon
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC