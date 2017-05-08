S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham invites Obama officials to testify on Russian interference in 2016 election

At U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's invitation, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates confirmed on Monday she warned the White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn compromised himself by communicating with the Russian ambassador, then lied about it to Vice President Mike Pence. Her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, of which the South Carolina Republican is chairman, is certain have long-lasting repercussions amidst an ongoing federal investigation into Russian meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion.

