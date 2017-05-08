S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham invites Obam...

S.C. Sen. Lindsey Graham invites Obama officials to testify on Russian interference in 2016 election

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

At U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham's invitation, former Acting Attorney General Sally Yates confirmed on Monday she warned the White House that then-National Security Adviser Michael Flynn compromised himself by communicating with the Russian ambassador, then lied about it to Vice President Mike Pence. Her testimony before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism, of which the South Carolina Republican is chairman, is certain have long-lasting repercussions amidst an ongoing federal investigation into Russian meddling and possible Trump campaign collusion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) Mon Macron your Presi... 13
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr 13 c_lou 907
Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree... Apr 11 GFL 1
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,507 • Total comments across all topics: 280,891,309

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC