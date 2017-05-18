Roundabouts spreading like Kudzu across South Carolina, despite some opposition
The newest roundabout built by the state to improve road safety in Lexington County is at the intersection of Mineral Springs, Cromer and Cedar roads. Going around in circles is a metaphor for making no progress, but across South Carolina and the nation, driving around a circle has become a preferred traffic option for safely getting people where they're going.
