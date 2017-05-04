Rising rates of hepatitis C in South Carolina sound alarm bells
Dr. Katherine Minnick , medical director of the Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis, gives instructions on a patient to nurse Donna Croom on Tuesday, May 2, 2017. Brad Nettles/Staff Dr. Katherine Minnick , medical director of the Ryan White Wellness Center at Roper St. Francis, talks with nurse practitioner Theresa Dryden on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|Fri
|Prince Heroin OD
|10
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC