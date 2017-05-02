Report: South Carolina Workers' Comp Market Stable With Plenty of Capacity

The South Carolina workers' compensation market is strong, according to the state department of insurance's most recent report, as the first reform to the state's workers' comp system in almost a decade readies to complete a full year of enactment and an assessment may be on its way out. The South Carolina Department of Insurance's annual report " Workers' Compensation Insurance Coverage: The State of the South Carolina Market ," submitted in Dec. 2016, says the state's workers' comp market is stable, with plenty of coverage availability.

