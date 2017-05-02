Report: South Carolina Workers' Comp Market Stable With Plenty of Capacity
The South Carolina workers' compensation market is strong, according to the state department of insurance's most recent report, as the first reform to the state's workers' comp system in almost a decade readies to complete a full year of enactment and an assessment may be on its way out. The South Carolina Department of Insurance's annual report " Workers' Compensation Insurance Coverage: The State of the South Carolina Market ," submitted in Dec. 2016, says the state's workers' comp market is stable, with plenty of coverage availability.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Insurance Journal West.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
|GOP powerbroker gets scrutiny amid South Caroli...
|Apr 9
|FireyFellow44
|2
|Ex-staffer: Benghazi committee has 'partisan in... (Oct '15)
|Apr 5
|BlunderCONS
|363
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC