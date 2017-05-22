Police: Woman in dinosaur costume spooked Charleston carriage horses
A woman wearing an orange dinosaur costume was charged with disorderly conduct after she scared two horses pulling a carriage of tourists in South Carolina, authorities said Friday. The owner of Palmetto Carriage Works suggested it was part of a stunt by animal activists who are becoming increasingly more brazen in protesting the popular rides in South Carolina's main tourist destination.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SavannahNow.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|Sun
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|3
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC