Police investigating assault involving 2 Gamecocks
Police are investigating an incident where South Carolina linebacker Skai Moore and receiver Deebo Samuel have been accused of assaulting a customer at a bar early Saturday morning. According to an incident report, Moore, Samuel and former Gamecocks linebacker Jalen Dread assaulted patron Payton Douglas after a verbal confrontation.
