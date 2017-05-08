Police: Former Gamecocks football player punched man in Five Points fight
The sole suspect wanted in connection with an assault in Five Points that initially wrapped up two University of South Carolina football players in the investigation has turned himself in. Ex-Gamecocks football player Jalen Dread, 20, will be charged with simple assault in connection with the April 29 incident inside the Five Points Saloon on Harden Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WIS-TV Columbia.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|14 hr
|Macron your Presi...
|13
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC