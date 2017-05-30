Photos of baby alligator forced to drink beer prompt investigation
South Carolina wildlife authorities are investigating after photos circulated online showing beer being poured down a young alligator's throat. Kyndel McConchie, public information director for the State Department of Natural Resources, says charges are expected to be announced Friday.
