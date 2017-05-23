Oh no, not again: Charleston tops yet...

Oh no, not again: Charleston tops yet another list, in this case, South Carolina's largest cities

Forgive some Charlestonians if they keep the cork nestled inside their champagne bottles upon hearing their city is again South Carolina's largest. That's because so much of Charleston's civic dialogue at the moment revolves around the pressures and problems associated with rapid population growth, not to mention its growing popularity among tourists.

