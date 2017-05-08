Nearly 60 students escape fire on South Carolina school bus

School officials in South Carolina say nearly 60 students escaped injury after the school bus they were riding caught fire as they were heading to class. Local media outlets report Melissa Robinette, a Spartanburg School District 5 spokesperson, said the bus was carrying students to Duncan Elementary School when two students in the back of the bus noticed smoke coming from the outside around 7 a.m. Tuesday.

