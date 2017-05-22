MUSC student graduates exactly 70 years after his grandfather graduated from the same school
Brice Reynolds graduated from the Medical University on Friday, May 19, 2017, 70 years after his grandfather's graduation there. His grandfather was an orthopedic surgeon; Brice plans to go into psychiatry.
