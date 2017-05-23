Mired in budget debate, South Carolin...

Mired in budget debate, South Carolina lawmakers falling back on continuing resolution

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

As six lawmakers try to work out a state budget for the upcoming year, members of the South Carolina Senate passed a resolution to ensure a government shutdown won't happen if they don't reach a deal by July 1. More than five weeks are left before the South Carolina General Assembly has to finalize the state's 2017-18 budget, but some major sticking points remain between House and Senate negotiators. One of the biggest issues is how the state covers the new contribution increases for South Carolina's underfunded pension system in the next year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 3
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) May 17 Edinboro College ... 14
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr 24 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr 23 Kimkin 2
s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06) Apr '17 c_lou 907
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Microsoft
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Health Care
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 281,237,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC