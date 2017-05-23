Mired in budget debate, South Carolina lawmakers falling back on continuing resolution
As six lawmakers try to work out a state budget for the upcoming year, members of the South Carolina Senate passed a resolution to ensure a government shutdown won't happen if they don't reach a deal by July 1. More than five weeks are left before the South Carolina General Assembly has to finalize the state's 2017-18 budget, but some major sticking points remain between House and Senate negotiators. One of the biggest issues is how the state covers the new contribution increases for South Carolina's underfunded pension system in the next year.
