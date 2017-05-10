Mets prospect Tim Tebow: From football in Florida to baseball in South Carolina

Tim Tebow has had quite the journey from playing football at Allen D. Nease High School to winning the Heisman at the University of Florida to the NFL and now playing professional baseball. Tebow is competing for the Columbia Fireflies, the New York Mets ' Single-A affiliate, and will be playing in a four-game road series against the Lakewood BlueClaws at FirstEnergy Park from Saturday to Tuesday.

