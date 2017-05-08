Man to plead guilty in South Carolina...

Man to plead guilty in South Carolina police officer's death

7 hrs ago

In this undated file photo provided by the Richland County, S.C., Sheriff's Office, shows Officer Greg Alia. Jarvis Hall charged with killing Alia in September 2015 at a South Carolina shopping mall nearly two years ago is expected to plead guilty Tuesday, May 9, 2017.

