Man Charged With Murder in Shooting at South Carolina Home

Authorities say a man accused of killing another man in South Carolina had a signed, written statement when he was arrested from a woman who claimed she didn't know the suspect was a wanted man. The State Law Enforcement Division charged 32-year-old Brandon Pham with murder Wednesday.

