Mack Says Buyers Taking mDrive Automated Trannies in Greater Numbers

The trend toward automated transmissions continues in all segments of trucking, including construction, Mack Trucks excutives said this week at a press conference in Charlestown, S.C., and two fleet owners explained that ease of operation and improved fuel economy are among the reasons. Photo: One of Superior Transportation's Mack Pinnacle axle-forward tractors stands by to move a crate of machinery to an automotive plant in Kentucky from the Port of Charleston on South Carolina's Atlantic coast.

