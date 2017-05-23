In another break from Trump, Nikki Haley says 'we absolutely need an...
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, speaks to a crowd of U.S. foreign service members at the American embassy in Amman, Jordan, on Monday, May 22, 2017. Haley is pledging additional support for refugees fleeing Syria's long civil war.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|3
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC