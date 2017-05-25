Hurricane Don? Thata s not a new nick...

Hurricane Don? Thata s not a new nickname for the president. It could be a real storm.

No matter who you voted for in the 2016 presidential election, you'd likely agree that President Donald Trump arrived like a hurricane - for better or worse - in Washington, D.C. Forecasters at NOAA predicted there could be as many as 17 named storms in the Atlantic Ocean this hurricane season. The fourth of those named storms could be Hurricane Don.

