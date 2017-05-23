History champs

11 hrs ago

Two North Central Middle School students will compete in the National History Bee 8th Grade National Finals in Atlanta, June 1-4. Tyler Phillips, left, and Miles Stukes, right, shown here with NCMS Principal Dr. Burchell Richardson, qualified to be in the finals while competing in the regional finals in Charlotte, N.C., with students from North and South Carolina.

Chicago, IL

