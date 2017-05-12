Hero driver saves 56 schoolchildren just before bus bursts into flames in South Carolina
All the students on board escaped to safety before a school bus in South Carolina burst into flames this week. Two of the students who smelled smoke told the bus driver, Teresa Stroble, who immediately ordered all 56 schoolchildren out of the vehicle, the Spartanburg Herald-Journal reported .
