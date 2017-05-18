Here's who Trump has called a 'nut job'

The President -- who The New York Times reported Friday bragged to two Russian officials that firing "nut job" FBI Director James Comey eased "great pressure" on him in regard to the Russia probe -- has a history of slapping the label on people he disagrees with. By definition, nut job means a "mentally unbalanced person," according to Merriam-Webster, which tweeted Friday lookups of the word spiked 173,750%.

