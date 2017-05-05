Glanton: Trump comment reminds us of important lessons of Civil War
Let's not condemn Donald Trump for suggesting that people ask, "Why was there the Civil War?" It's a relevant question, perhaps now more than ever. In the 152 years since the end of the bloody conflict that pitted the North against the South, the most important issue in the Civil War remains unresolved.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Athens Banner-Herald.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|Fri
|Prince Heroin OD
|10
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr 13
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr 11
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC