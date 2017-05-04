General Assembly inches toward seating new South Carolina Ethics Commission
More than a month after it was scheduled to get to work, the new State Ethics Commission still awaits appointees from the General Assembly. On Thursday, the House approved the last two of the eight nominees on the newly-created panel that is tasked with investigating accusations of wrongdoing against candidates and elected officials.
