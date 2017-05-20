FOIA reform arrives at last
It's been a long time coming, but citizens of South Carolina will soon have faster and cheaper access to public documents. For seven years, the Legislature has for one reason or the other not passed a Freedom of Information Act reform bill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|52 min
|Parden Pard
|1
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC