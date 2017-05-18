Editorials from across South Carolina: police chases, gas tax increase, Confederate Memorial Day

A spate of high-speed law enforcement pursuits ending in wrecks, including a deadly one, begs the question: Is there gap in policy and practice? State law requires the primary pursuit officer to weigh risks based on several criteria and, when the risks outweigh the need to make an immediate arrest, he or she is obliged to back off. It's a judgment call and not always an easy one.

