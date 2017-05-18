Editorials from across South Carolina: police chases, gas tax increase, Confederate Memorial Day
A spate of high-speed law enforcement pursuits ending in wrecks, including a deadly one, begs the question: Is there gap in policy and practice? State law requires the primary pursuit officer to weigh risks based on several criteria and, when the risks outweigh the need to make an immediate arrest, he or she is obliged to back off. It's a judgment call and not always an easy one.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Island Packet.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|Wed
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr 24
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr 23
|Kimkin
|2
|s.c. dss a story that must be told!!!! (Jan '06)
|Apr '17
|c_lou
|907
|Trump and GOP pass bill most Americans disagree...
|Apr '17
|GFL
|1
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC