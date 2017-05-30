Detours scheduled on I-85 for Gateway Project girder installment
The South Carolina Department of transportation said I-85 northbound will be detoured for several days due to work on the Gateway Project. Officials said girder erection will take place between May 30 and June 1. Due to the possibility of up to 50 workers being on site, drivers are asked to use extreme caution in the area.
