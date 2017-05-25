Desperate for teachers, South Carolina opens one more route to alternative certification
South Carolina already uses seven alternative certification programs, including Teach for America, to recruit new teachers like Abigail Lepsch, seen in February 2013 at Burke High School. The Texas-based company Teachers of Tomorrow recently received approval to bring its alternative certification program to the state, as well.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
South Carolina Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Susan J Inabinett Is Evil
|Wed
|Five Words
|3
|Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|3
|Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12)
|May 17
|Edinboro College ...
|14
|Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08)
|May 3
|william lenoir
|7
|9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15)
|Apr 29
|Reported
|331
|Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15)
|Apr '17
|Truth
|19
|SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Kimkin
|2
Find what you want!
Search South Carolina Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC