Desperate for teachers, South Carolin...

Desperate for teachers, South Carolina opens one more route to alternative certification

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Post and Courier

South Carolina already uses seven alternative certification programs, including Teach for America, to recruit new teachers like Abigail Lepsch, seen in February 2013 at Burke High School. The Texas-based company Teachers of Tomorrow recently received approval to bring its alternative certification program to the state, as well.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

South Carolina Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Susan J Inabinett Is Evil Wed Five Words 3
News Weird 15 mins ago 8:22 p.m.Babysitter jailed af... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 3
News Former SC Gov. Sanford engaged to ex-mistress (Aug '12) May 17 Edinboro College ... 14
News Lenoir's Store: A Trip Back in Time (May '08) May 3 william lenoir 7
News 9 dead in S.C. shooting at historic black churc... (Jun '15) Apr 29 Reported 331
News Mississippi, Tennessee debate future of Confede... (Jun '15) Apr '17 Truth 19
News SC corrections dept. identifies inmates in rap ... (May '14) Apr '17 Kimkin 2
See all South Carolina Discussions

Find what you want!

Search South Carolina Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Egypt
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 281,299,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC